Israel-Iran Conflict: Satellite image of Ali Khamenei’s compound emerges after US conducts strikes in Tehran

Israel-Iran Conflict: Satellite image of Ali Khameneis compound emerges after US conducts strikes in Tehran

Israel-Iran Conflict: The new satellite images have emerged after the US-Israel forces attacked Tehran. The visuals show the damage done to the Iranian leader Ali Khamenei’s compound. The image was captured by Airbus and was published by The New York Times, which shows thick black fume surrounding a part of the compound. The picture also shows the collapsed structures in black, highlighting the damage done in the strikes.

Where is Ali Khamenei now?

The image of destruction and damage to the compound of the Iranian leader Ali Khamenei’s house was shared by The New York Times. The picture was captured by Airbus.

However, the whereabouts of Khamenei are not known. In addition, many reports suggested that multiple senior leaders from Iran may have been killed, but no claims so far have been identified.

Satellite image of Ali Khamenei’s compound

The image shows the compound of Khamenei surrounded by a thick black plume, highlighting the great damage.

US attacks Iran

The United States attacked Iran on Saturday over finalising a nuclear deal. President Donald Trump gave a time period of ten days and later attacked Iran. The planned attack was done on Saturday, in which Israel also accompanied the US.

It led to mass destruction, and reports suggested that strikes were carried out near the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei’s office. Now, the fresh visuals have been shared by the New York Times, which showcase Khamenei’s compound in thick black smoke. The visuals of destruction and collapsed infrastructure have prompted everyone to ask, “Where’s Ali Khamenei?”

The location of Khamenei remains unknown until now.

After the US and Israeli forces attacked Tehran, Iran conducted retaliatory strikes on Sunday. This included an attack on the US’ military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. In addition, Israel carried out strikes in which heavy damage was done to Iran.

It led to the destruction of infrastructure, and many individuals lost their lives, including children and top army officials. A strike also led to the deaths of a large number of school students in Southern Iran.

The escalating situation has left everyone shocked, and experts are hinting at the possibility of an even more intensified war.

In such a time, the satellite picture shared by the New York Times, which shows Ali Khamenei’s compound, has put everyone in deep thought, questioning the whereabouts of Khamenei.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.