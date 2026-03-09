Home

Is Iran planning to turn Middle East into a desert? Attack on desalination plant raises alarm over Gulf water supply, now plans to...

Attacks have also damaged the Fujairah F-1 water and power complex in the United Arab Emirates and the Doha West desalination plant in Kuwait

New Delhi: As the tensions in the Middle East escalate, experts have now issued a stern warning saying that if the conflict intensifies, the crisis could be even more serious for water than for oil. It is important to note that many countries in the Gulf region rely heavily on desalination plants that convert seawater into drinking water. Because these facilities are located along the coast, they are vulnerable to missile or drone attacks.

Experts are of the opinion that there are hundreds of desalination plants along the Gulf coast that supply water to millions of people. Without them, major cities such as Dubai, Kuwait City, Doha, and Manama would not be able to sustain their current populations.

Attack threat to desalination plants

Since the attacks by the United States and Israel began on Iran, the conflict has repeatedly come close to critical water and energy infrastructure in the Gulf. On March 2, Iranian missiles and drones that struck near Dubai’s Jebel Ali port landed about 12 miles away from one of the world’s largest desalination plants.

Reports also suggest that the attacks have also damaged the Fujairah F-1 water and power complex in the United Arab Emirates and the Doha West desalination plant in Kuwait. Bahrain has also alleged that one of its water plants was damaged in drone attacks, while Iran claims that a desalination plant on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz was damaged in a US strike, disrupting water supply to 30 villages.

Crisis for water along with oil

A large number of these plants are linked to power stations, according to the experts. As a result, attacks on power infrastructure can also disrupt water production. If a major desalination plant suffers serious damage, several cities could face a drinking water crisis within just a few days.

The threat of cyberattacks on desalination plants is also increasing. US officials have accused Iran-backed groups of attempting to shut down plants connected to American military bases through major cyberattacks.

