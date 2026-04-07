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Israel launches deadly attack on Iran, destroys travel tracks used by Revolutionary Guards, PM Netanyahu says, We are changing balance...

Israel launches deadly attack on Iran, destroys travel tracks used by Revolutionary Guards, PM Netanyahu says, ‘We are changing balance…’

As per the report by the Wall Street Journal, US and regional mediators have been pushing for a 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the Iran war, but officials said little progress has been made.

Israel launches deadly attack on Iran

New Delhi: In a significant development, Israel on Tuesday launched an attack on Iran’s train tracks and bridges used by Revolutionary Guards. In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Today, our pilots attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards…This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other.” The statement comes hours after US President Donald Trump issued a big warning to Iran and said that the “whole civilisation will die tonight”.

In a post on Truth Social, he said that, although he does not want it to happen, “it probably will”. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote.

He said that tonight will be “one of the most important moments” in world history, as 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will “finally end.” However, his statement kept the possibility of an off-ramp open, saying that “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen”.

As per the report by the Wall Street Journal, US and regional mediators have been pushing for a 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the Iran war, but officials said little progress has been made.

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Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has asserted that the US has achieved its war objectives in Iran, leaving the next move to Tehran.

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