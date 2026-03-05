Home

Iran plans to turn Gulf countries into desert, eyes desalination plants in Dubai and Saudi Arabia as targets; How can India help these nations?

New Delhi: A major water crisis could loom over the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (including Dubai), Qatar, and Bahrain, if the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues, as these countries have little to no natural freshwater sources and depend heavily on desalination plants for their drinking water. To meet their daily needs, these countries rely heavily on facilities that convert seawater into drinking water. These plants are considered the lifeline of the Gulf region.

It is important to note that if these facilities are destroyed in Iranian attacks, the entire Gulf region could effectively turn back into desert. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has even described water as a strategic commodity.

CIA Had Warned Earlier

As per a Bloomberg report, the CIA warned that if military strikes continue, water could become a geostrategic commodity capable of changing the course of the Iran–US–Israel conflict. Notably, the Gulf region holds vast hydrocarbon reserves—oil and gas worth trillions of dollars. Around 450 desalination plants have been installed across the Gulf region to convert seawater into fresh water. Severe water shortages may hit Gulf countries and millions of lives will be affected if these plants stop functioning.

Why water is more crucial than oil for the Gulf:

The CIA conducted a secret assessment back in the 1980s and informed US policymakers that senior officials in several Gulf countries believed water was more important than oil for the health of their nations. That assessment remains largely the same even after four decades.

Desalination plants that convert seawater into drinking water remain extremely expensive. These plants also require large amounts of energy to operate. As a result, the Gulf region depends heavily on these facilities for its drinking water supply.

Riyadh Pipeline at Risk

One of the biggest concerns is the desalination infrastructure on Saudi Arabia’s coast.

The Jubail desalination plant and its 500-kilometre pipeline are considered especially vulnerable.

This pipeline supplies nearly 90% of the drinking water to Riyadh.

A 2008 disclosure by WikiLeaks revealed a memo from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia warning that if the pipeline or related facilities were damaged in an attack, Riyadh might have to be evacuated within a week.

Since then, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have invested heavily in building stronger water infrastructure.

Iran Could Target Water Facilities

According to the reports, Iran could target soft infrastructure in Gulf countries if the war escalated. Infrastructures such as energy sites, airports, and desalination plants will be at their target. Tehran may attempt to weaken its opponents by hitting such critical facilities. If attacks occur, the Gulf region’s drinking water supply could be severely disrupted.

Proposal for Mumbai–Dubai Underwater Rail Link Could Be Helpful

According to The Economic Times report, a proposal for an underwater rail link between Mumbai and Dubai could allow travel between the two cities in just two hours by train.

According to National Advisor Bureau Limited, if the proposal is approved, the link could facilitate not only passenger travel but also the transportation of oil and water. The train is expected to run at speeds ranging from 600 to 1,000 km per hour.

