Israeli Fighter Jets hit heart of Tehran, unleash fury on bunkers and other sensitive targets

Israel sent 50 fighter jets to attack a secret underground building in Tehran. This attack targeted a place used by Iran's leaders. This big move has made the regional conflict much worse and people are now afraid that a much larger war could start in the Middle East.

50 Israeli fighter jets bombed Tehran

Reports indicate that some 50 Israeli fighter jets bombed Tehran early Friday, targeting a reinforced bunker complex believed to have been frequented by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed earlier this week.

A wave of airstrikes hit the heavily fortified underground bunker in Tehran early Friday morning. Footage purportedly from the strike on Tehran shows Israeli jets soaring overhead before releasing bombs inordinated explosions rip through the fortified bunker.

Israel said the military intelligence agency Mossad helped locate and surveil the target for months before mobilizing fighter jets for the attack.

Secret Command Center Destroyed by Israeli Jets

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the air strike on Tehran targeting what Israeli officials described as a “secret command center” located underground. Israel claims Iranian generals and ministers have used the bunker-like complex for years.

Senior Israeli officials stated the military hit the “hardened underground facility with multiple strikes.” The Mossad provided key intelligence allowing Israeli fighter pilots to bomb the bunker with precision.

Bunker Located Under Iran Leadership Compound

Dozens of bombs reportedly rained down on the underground bunker that was located under a compound linked to Iran’s supreme leader and his associates. The bunker used by Iran’s leaders was buried deep underground.

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to mount, analysts say Iran has become vulnerable to precision airstrikes similar to the recent attack in Tehran which crippled parts of Iran’s leadership.

Intelligence agencies with espionage operatives and aerial militaries have cooperated in the past to destroy underground facilities. Past attacks against suspected terrorist facilities have involved covert spies gathering intelligence and subsequent airstrikes.

Israel has vowed to continue its attacks on Iran if they persist with their strikes. Iranian media has confirmed attacks from Israel this week likely killed Khamenei who heads Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sites Frequently Visited by Iran’s Leader Were Destroyed

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier Friday morning hours before the Iranian bunker he frequently visited was hit with bombs by the Israeli military.

The underground bunker that was used by Khamenei was targeted by Israeli jets Friday. Iranian sources claim Khamenei was assassinated earlier in the week as part of a joint Israeli intelligence operation.

Satellite Images Show “Recently Reinforced” Facilities

Satellite images reportedly show Iran’s underground bunker believed to have been frequented by Khamenei as recently “reinforced” by the Iranian government.

A recently discovered Iranian intelligence facility was also bombed by Israel last month highlighting the recent Israeli efforts to dismantle Iranian intelligence.

