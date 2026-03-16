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Israel plan to attack Iran REVEALED, Israeli Army to bomb 1000 targets in next 21 days, Netanyahu approves emergency budget

Israel plan to attack Iran REVEALED, Israeli Army to bomb 1000 targets in next 21 days, Netanyahu approves emergency budget

Gideon Sa'ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, has dismissed reports that claimed that the Israeli military had informed the United States about a shortage of missile interceptors.

New Delhi: In a stern message to Tehran, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government has said that it will intensify its attacks on Iran in the coming days. The Israeli military has said that it will strike around 1,000 locations in Iran over the next three weeks. The Netanyahu administration has also approved an emergency war budget to purchase military equipment. This plan has raised fears that the war with Iran could escalate further.

The Israeli military has planned at least three more weeks (21 days) of strikes in Iran, as per a CNN report. More than 1,000 targets are expected to be hit during the time frame. Israel has also approved an USD 827 million emergency budget for military procurement. The funds will be used for security purchases and urgent operational needs.

Israel’s Air Defense is Strong: Sa’ar

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, has dismissed reports that claimed that the Israeli military had informed the United States about a shortage of missile interceptors. Sa’ar said that Israel’s air defense system is functioning effectively and the military does not face any shortage of missile interceptors.

Israeli media, quoting security officials, reported that Iran fired about 250 ballistic missiles at Israel between February 28 and March 13, after the conflict began. A large number of drones were also launched. Israeli officials and emergency responders have confirmed that 12 people have been killed across the country in Iranian attacks.

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Here are some of the key details:

The United States and the Israel alliance launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Israel and the United States have continued bombing operations inside Iran.

More than 1,300 people have reportedly been killed in Iran in these attacks, including 160 young schoolgirls who died in a strike on a school.

The attacks have caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure in Iran.

Iran has responded to the attacks by launching missiles and drones at Israel.

Iranian strikes have targeted major Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, causing significant damage.

Iran has also targeted US military bases in neighboring countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE.

Strait of Hormuz also closed

In a major development, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. It is important to note that the sea corridor is widely used by major oil and gas producers in West Asia. Its closure is creating fears of an energy crisis in many parts of the world, including India.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. Due to the ongoing conflict and Iranian actions, maritime traffic in the strait has nearly come to a halt. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States would secure this crucial maritime corridor, but so far it has failed to ensure its safety.

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