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Israel kills Hezbollah Leader’s nephew and Advisor Ali Yusuf Harshi in Beirut strikes

Israel said on Thursday that an overnight airstrike in Beirut killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close aide and personal advisor to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who also served as his nephew. "Yesterday, the

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 1:59 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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Israel said on Thursday that an overnight airstrike in Beirut killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close aide and personal advisor to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who also served as his nephew. “Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem,” a military statement said.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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