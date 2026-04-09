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Israel kills Hezbollah Leaders nephew and Advisor Ali Yusuf Harshi in Beirut strikes

Israel kills Hezbollah Leader’s nephew and Advisor Ali Yusuf Harshi in Beirut strikes

Israel said on Thursday that an overnight airstrike in Beirut killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close aide and personal advisor to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who also served as his nephew. "Yesterday, the

Israel said on Thursday that an overnight airstrike in Beirut killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close aide and personal advisor to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who also served as his nephew. “Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem,” a military statement said.

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