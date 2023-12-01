Israel Knew Hamas’s Attack Plan Over A Year Before Oct 7 Happened, Dismissed It As ‘Aspirational’

Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed the plan as aspirational, considering it too difficult for Hamas to carry out.

Israeli officials reportedly received Hamas’s plan for the terrorist attack on Oct. 7 over a year before it happened, according to the New York Times. But Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed the plan as aspirational, considering it too difficult for Hamas to carry out. It was a 40-page document that Israeli officials called “Jericho Wall”. The plan addressed the exact kind of invasion that occurred which led to the deaths of around 1,200 people.

The translated document, which was reviewed by The New York Times, did not set a date for the attack, but described a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and storm key military bases, including a division headquarters.

The document addressed that a barrage of rockets would occur, drones would be used to get rid of security cameras and automated machine guns were going to be used on the border. According to the Times, the document also described gunmen going into Israel in paragliders, on foot and by motorcycle. All of those things did happen.

