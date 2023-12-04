Home

Israel Launches Airstrikes On Gaza, Palestinian Death Toll Rises Above 15,000

Israel Hamas War: The ceasefire has ended and Israel has now launched airstrikes on Gaza killing several people. The death toll in Palestine has risen above fifteen thousand.

Israel Hamas War (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Israel and Palestine are two nations that have been against each other in terms of diplomatic relations and the Israel Palestine Conflict has been going on for years now. On October 6, 2023 the Palestinian Islamist Organisation Hamas fired 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel and since then the conflict turned into a full-fledged war. The Israel Hamas War has now being going on for almost two months, killing thousands of people on both sides and so many have been kidnapped/ held hostages. A truce between the two nations was declared recently and this ‘temporary ceasefire’ lasted for close to a week. The truce has ended and firings and attacks have been resumed. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said that Israel has launched new airstrikes on various areas in the war-torn Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens killed and wounded.

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Rescue workers and medics said that Israeli airstrikes on Sunday targeted a “populated residential building belonging to the Abu Aita family in the Jabalia Camp in the northern Strip. Thirty-seven people were killed and were transferred to the hospital over the past few hours”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and 20 others wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house owned by the Abu Jiyab family in the Abu Eskandar area, north of Gaza City, according to medics.

Moreover, the Palestinian civil defense service said that several people were killed and wounded in homes destroyed by Israeli warplanes on Yafa Street, east of Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, the civil defense service spokesperson Mahmoud Basal reported that 84 dead were transported to Al-Muamalat Hospital in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes in the recent hours. The government’s Media Office Director Ismael Al-Thawabteh told reporters on Sunday that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

Palestinian Death Toll Rises Above 15,000

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached 15,523, the Hamas-run health ministry has said. Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said during a press conference on Sunday that the number of injured people in the Palestinian enclave had surpassed 41,000, amid a collapse of healthcare services, Xinhua news agency reported. Al-Qidra said that hundreds of wounded people were being treated on the ground with extremely limited medical resources, as hospitals in northern Gaza “have become increasingly incapable of providing necessary healthcare”.

He added that all hospitals in the Gaza Strip were overwhelmed beyond their medical and bed capacities, lacking the necessary surgical resources to handle critical cases. Al-Qidra slammed the slow mechanism for allowing the wounded to seek treatment abroad, saying that only 403 people had been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. He reiterated the demand for safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the flow of medical supplies, medications, and fuel, and called for efforts to allow the wounded and patients to travel abroad to receive treatment.

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.