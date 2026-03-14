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Israel launches massive attack on Iran, destroys Space Research Center and Air Defense Factory

Israel launches massive attack on Iran, destroys Space Research Center and Air Defense Factory

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated that this war will continue for as long as we deem necessary.

People gather near damaged vehicles in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. (Majid Asgaripour | WANA | Via Reuters)

New Delhi: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed to have destroyed Iran’s Space Research Center and an air defense factory. A statement issued by the IDF asserts that the Iranian Space Agency’s main research center in Tehran was bombed. Israel has also claimed responsibility for an attack on a key factory used for the production of Iranian air defense systems. Since February 28, Israel and the United States have been conducting continuous attacks within Iran. Several countries across West Asia have been engulfed by the conflict, and global energy supplies are being disrupted.

IDF shares video on X

Sharing a video on X on Saturday, 14 March 2026, the IDF posted: ” STRUCK: The primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency & an aerial defense system production factory. The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites, intelligence collection, & directing fire toward targets across the Middle East. The IDF also struck several Iranian terror regime aerial defense systems production sites including a key factory.”

STRUCK: The primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency & an aerial defense system production factory. The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites, intelligence collection, & directing fire toward targets… pic.twitter.com/Btmgq0rksK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2026

Attacks on Iran and Israel

The Israeli military stated that a series of intense attacks was carried out across Iran on Friday night and in the early hours of the morning. These strikes targeted dozens of infrastructure sites linked to the Tehran regime and its military. For its part, Iran also launched ballistic missile attacks against Israel on Friday night. Iranian missiles struck several major cities across Israel.

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Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Currently, Israel is conducting attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon alongside its operations against Iran. Israel has carried out continuous strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon. The fighting, which has been ongoing for the past two weeks, has resulted in heavy casualties and significant material damage. More than 10 countries have already been directly drawn into this conflict.

Israel indicates prolonged war

Israel has given no indications that it intends to bring the war to an end. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated that this war will continue for as long as we deem necessary. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also adopting an aggressive stance. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran surrender.

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