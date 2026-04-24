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Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire extended by three weeks, says Trump; Benjamin Netanyahu–Lebanon President talks likely soon

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire extended by three weeks, says Trump; Benjamin Netanyahu–Lebanon President talks likely soon

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire has been extended by 3 weeks. Check details here.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 3 weeks, says Trump(Photo Credit: File/X)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks. This is the second round of negotiations mediated by the US between the two countries. The three-week extension was decided after a high-level meeting at the White House. While talking to reporters at the White House, US President Trump said, “We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here.” Trump hosted Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanese ambassador to ‌the U.S., Nada Moawad, in the Oval Office for a second round of talks.

What did Donald Trump announce about the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire?

Highlighting the Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, Trump added, “They’ve agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing — ceasefire — no more firing. Let’s see. We hope that happens. It’s not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about.” The United States President has also stated that to achieve regional stability, Iran must no longer finance Hezbollah. On his Truth Social account, he described this meeting as ‘productive’. The United States will partner with Lebanon in working against Hezbollah’s influence. He anticipates convening leaders from Israel and Lebanon at the White House soon.

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Who is involved in the proposed talks between Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s president?

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS. I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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Earlier, sraeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed five people, including a journalist, further putting pressure on a fragile ceasefire, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported, as cited by Al Jazeera. According to the report, an initial Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the village of at-Tiri in south Lebanon, killing two people who were inside.Israel’s military said it targeted two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had left a site used by the Hezbollah group.

What could be the next steps if talks between Israel and Lebanon move forward?

Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah member of parliament, stated that the group has agreed to support extending the ceasefire as long as Israel complies with the ceasefire agreement. Fadlallah went on to say he opposed direct negotiations between Hezbollah and Israel, and urged the Lebanese government not to engage in any direct negotiations. Trump also stated that he looked forward ​to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future.

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On the other hand, US Vice President JD Vance described the extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three weeks as a significant and historic step. He even credited President Trump’s direct involvement for making the agreement possible. Vance said, “I think this is a major, historic moment. We’re going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks; that’s already in place between Israel and Lebanon. Of course, it would not have happened without the President’s direct engagement.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Trump’s direct involvement helped secure the extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, adding that the move provides more time to work towards a lasting peace between the two countries.”The president wanted to be personally involved and glad he was, because it made it possible to get this extension, and it gives everybody time to continue to work on what’s going to be permanent peace between two countries that want to be in peace,” Rubio said in the Oval Office.

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