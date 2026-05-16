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Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days, Pentagon security track on May 29: US State Department

Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days, Pentagon ‘security track’ on May 29: US State Department

Israel and ​Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire. This is the second extension of the ceasefire since US President Donald Trump first announced it on April 16.

The US State Department on Friday (local time) informed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasfire for the next 45 days amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera. Taking to X, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott also confirmed the ceasefire extension. This is the second extension of the ceasefire since US President Donald Trump first announced it on April 16.

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How is the US involved in the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire negotiations?

“On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3,” reads US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott’s tweet.

He further added, “In addition, a security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries. We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border.”

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On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June… pic.twitter.com/Dcs9NJDdN5 — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2026

It is to be noted that the ​ceasefire was set to expire on Sunday. The US is also mediating peace negotiations between Lebanon and Israel at the same time as it negotiates a resolution to its ongoing conflict with Iran. Iran has stated that stopping Israel’s war in Lebanon is one of its conditions for reaching a wider conflict deal.

The Lebanese delegation has expressed its intention for an immediate cessation of fighting in its talks with Israel, although Hezbollah, a Shi’a Muslim group from Lebanon, opposes the delegation attending the meetings. Meanwhile, Israel has insisted that Hezbollah must give up its weapons as part of any wider peace deal with Lebanon.

What role does Hezbollah play in the ongoing Israel-Lebanon conflict?

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“The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a U.S.-facilitated security track provide critical breathing space for our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a political pathway toward lasting stability,” the Lebanon delegation was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israeli military actions continue with the IDF sharing footage from the elimination of Hezbollah terrorists and the dismantling of terror infrastructure on its X handle, noting that since the beginning of the operation, “IDF troops have eliminated 400+ terrorists and located 1,000+ weapons used by Hezbollah terrorists”. Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah carried out 17 operations targeting Israeli military positions, forces and vehicles in southern Lebanon, as per Iranian state media Press TV. Press TV reported that the operations included eight drone strikes, five missile or rocket attacks, one artillery strike, and one guided missile launch.

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