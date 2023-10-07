Home

News

Israel Declares ‘State Of War’ Following Thousands Of Rocket Attacks By Hamas

Israel invoked a "state of war" declaration in response to a series of rocket attacks by Palestinian militants originating from the Gaza Strip. Israel's military promptly initiated airstrikes in the area, with air raid sirens sounding in response.

Israel Declares ‘State Of War’ Following Thousands Of Rocket Attacks By Hamas. | Photo: Twitter

Israel: Palestinian militants carried out an infiltration into Israel, firing numerous rockets early on Saturday. The rockets were fired from multiple locations in Gaza starting at 06:30 am (0330 GMT). In response to this incident, Israel declared a ‘State Of War’ due to the repeated infiltrations and rocket attacks. A Israeli woman was killed in these attack, reported AFP. The Israeli authorities also advised its citizens to stay indoors for safety.

Israel Declared ‘State Of War’: Israeli Military Confirmed Terrorists Infiltration

The Israeli military confirmed that “several terrorists have crossed into Israeli territory.” In response to this, Israel initiated airstrikes on targets within the Gaza Strip. Concurrently, air raid sirens blared in Jerusalem, indicating heightened tensions in the region.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning. We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Israel Declared ‘State Of War’: Israeli Envoy Said The Country Under Combined Attack

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon tweeted that Israel is under a combined attack both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. “Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail,” he tweeted.

#Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday.

Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 7, 2023

Israel Declared ‘State Of War’: Videos Surfaced Social Media

Videos shared on social media showed individuals in uniforms resembling gunmen within the Israeli town of Sderot. These clips featured audible gunfire, though their authenticity could not be immediately confirmed.

In the Gaza Strip, the sounds of rockets being launched into the air were captured, while sirens rang out as distant as Tel Aviv, approximately 70 kilometers to the north. This early morning barrage persisted for more than 30 minutes.

Israel Declared ‘State Of War’: People Injured

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue agency informed that a 70-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and was critically injured when a rocket hit a building in southern part of the country. A 20-year-old man was moderately injured by rocket shrapnel, it added.

Israel Declared ‘State Of War’: Hamas Says ‘New Military Operation’ Against Israel

Mohammed Deif, the elusive leader of Hama, stated that the commencement of “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” involved the firing of 5,000 rockets into Israel early on Saturday. He emphasized, “We have reached a point where we can no longer tolerate the situation,” while calling on all Palestinians to confront Israel. Deif, who has miraculously survived several Israeli assassination attempts, does not typically appear in public. His message was conveyed through a recorded statement.

These rocket launches followed weeks of escalating tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza and intense clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

