‘Israel must be defeated’: Big trouble for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei gives big warning

According to the senior official, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Khamenei stated that it was not the right time for peace, insisting that negotiations should not occur until the United States and Israel are forced to accept defeat, brought to their knees, and made to pay compensation.

On Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that Iran would avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and attack U.S. military bases. The statement was broadcast on state television and marked his first public remarks since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been killed.