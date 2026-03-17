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‘Israel must be defeated’: Big trouble for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei gives big warning

Iran-US-Israel: In a big development amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for reducing tensions with the United States,

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 7:56 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Donald Trump planning to kill Mojtaba Khamenei?
Donald Trump planning to kill Mojtaba Khamenei?

Iran-US-Israel: In a big development amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for reducing tensions with the United States, while asserting that Tehran must defeat the US and Israel. As per a report carried by news agency Reuters, the official have quoted Iran’s top leader, Khamenei adopted a very tough and serious stance toward retaliation against the United States and Israel during his first foreign policy meeting. However, the official did not confirm whether the supreme leader attended the meeting in person. Here are all the details you need to know about what Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said  in his warning to Israel and the US.

What has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in warning on Israel?

According to the senior official, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Khamenei stated that it was not the right time for peace, insisting that negotiations should not occur until the United States and Israel are forced to accept defeat, brought to their knees, and made to pay compensation.

On Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that Iran would avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and attack U.S. military bases. The statement was broadcast on state television and marked his first public remarks since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been killed.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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