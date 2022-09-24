United Nations: Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that Israel has decided not to be a partner of Palestine in the peace process adding that it will be treated as such. “It is clear that Israel, which is ignoring the resolutions of international legitimacy, has decided not to be our partner in the peace process,” said Abbas while delivering his speech to the General Debate of the UNGA.Also Read - ‘Looking For Peace With Neighbours’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Rakes Up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

Abbas charged Israel with undermining the Oslo Accords, which it signed with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), he said, adding that it has and still is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution, he said.

"This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace. It believes in imposing a status quo by force and by aggression. Therefore, we do not have an Israeli partner anymore to whom we can talk. Israel is thus ending its contractual relationship with us," said Abbas.

Abbas further said that Palestine does not accept to remain the only party respecting the agreements it has signed with Israel in 1993. Those agreements are not valid anymore because of the persistent violations of Israel.

“Therefore, it is our right, rather, our obligation to look for other means, to recover our rights and to achieve a peace built on justice, including the implementation of the resolutions that were adopted by our leadership, especially our parliament,” said Abbas adding that the state of Palestine will also start the accession process to join other international organizations.

The Palestinian president called on the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to work relentlessly to elaborate on an international plan to end the occupation of the land of Palestine to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region, in line with UN resolutions and with the Arab Peace Initiative.

“The state of Palestine is looking forward to peace. Let us make this peace to live in security, stability, and prosperity for the benefit of our generation and all the people of the region,” he said.