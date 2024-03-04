Israel Opts Out Of Cairo Talks On Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Despite a statement from a senior Biden Administration official indicating that Israel had "basically accepted" a proposed six-week ceasefire, the lack of response from Hamas has led to the cancellation of Israel's participation in the Cairo talks.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Cairo: Israel has decided not to send a delegation to Cairo for discussions regarding a ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

The decision stems from Hamas’ failure to respond to two key Israeli demands — providing a detailed list of hostages, specifying those who are alive and those who are deceased, and confirming the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages.

Why did Israel Opt Out?

The Israeli official, who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of diplomatic negotiations, revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in coordination with Mossad director David Barnea, made the decision after receiving information that Hamas had not addressed these conditions. This move follows Netanyahu’s outlined terms in a speech last Thursday, where he emphasised the need for clarity on the identities of the hostages before progressing with any agreements, according to CNN.

Stand Of Hamas On Ceasefire

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday, expressing hope that the discussions would lead to a cessation of hostilities. However, a high-ranking Hamas official has yet to respond to CNN’s inquiry about whether the group has addressed Israel’s conditions.

The remaining sticking points in the negotiations, according to a Hamas source, include establishing a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops – referred to as “occupation forces” – from the Gaza Strip, and facilitating the return of displaced individuals from the south to the north.

Despite optimism, a diplomatic source downplayed the prospects of an immediate breakthrough, citing slow progress and suggesting that a deal might not materialise within the next 48 hours, CNN reported.

