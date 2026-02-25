Home

News

Israel planning to attack Pakistan? Jewish state on alert over Islamic Nuclear Bomb, airstrikes on Iran likely...

Israel planning to attack Pakistan? Jewish state on alert over ‘Islamic Nuclear Bomb,’ airstrikes on Iran likely…

Addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, he described Turkey as a new threat to Israel.

New Delhi: Israel and the United States are again making major preparations following last June’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The US has amassed military forces in the Middle East, marking the largest buildup in the region since the 2003 Iraq War. It is important to note that President Donald Trump has already warned that “bad things” will happen if talks with Iran fail.

Defense analysts are of the opinion that, given the scale of forces deployed in the region, Israeli airstrikes on Iran now appear increasingly likely. However, while the world fears another war in the Middle East, Israel may have set its sights on its next target—Pakistan.

Here are some of the key details:

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said that a new axis is emerging in the region

The new team comprises Turkey, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood, and nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Bennett claimed that this alliance is fueling hostility against Israel.

Addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, he described Turkey as a new threat to Israel.

At the Bennett Conference, it was stated that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a dangerous adversary who is attempting to encircle Israel.

Drawing attention to the threat posed by Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, it was said that the danger of extremism along Israel’s borders is increasing.

A group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood is reportedly being led by Turkey, with support from Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

Turkey was described as the “new Iran.”

Pakistan’s Islamic Nuclear Bomb

It is important to note Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority country in the world that possesses nuclear weapons and referred to its nuclear bomb as an “Islamic bomb” on several occasions. It is the only nuclear-armed country that openly threatens its adversaries with nuclear weapons.

Recently, discussions have intensified around an “Islamic NATO,” reportedly led by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, which has raised concerns in Israel.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Israel Alarmed by ‘Islamic NATO’

Experts are of the opinion that Israel fears that a NATO-style alliance of Islamic countries would primarily be directed against the Jewish state and could pose an existential threat. Israel views it as being as dangerous as Iran’s nuclear program. Israel has regarded Pakistan’s nuclear weapons as a threat to its security.

In the 1980s, Israel even reportedly made plans with New Delhi to destroy Pakistan’s nuclear program.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.