Gaza: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people as the conflict entered the seventh day on Sunday, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. The death toll in Palestine due to Israeli airstrikes has reached 188. Among those killed were 55 children, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Another 1,230 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli attacks, reported The Times of Israel. In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time”. Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, he said. Also Read - 42 Killed in Gaza in Air Strikes; Islamic Nations Demand Israel to Halt Attacks on Palestinians | Highlights

Top 10 developments from this big story:

The violence on Sunday marked the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza. The airstrikes on Sunday hit a busy downtown street of residential buildings and storefronts over the course of five minutes just after midnight, destroying two adjacent buildings and one about 50 yards (meters) down the road. According to the Israeli military, most of those killed in Gaza since the start of the current round of violence were either members of terror groups or were killed by errant Palestinian rockets. A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital. Amid escalating tensions between Gaza and Israel, India on Sunday urged “both sides” to show extreme restraint and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, underlining that “immediate de-escalation” is the need of the hour. The UN Security Council held an open meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Sunday, during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the tensions as the “most serious escalation” in Gaza and Israel in years. Despite a ban, tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, during which police used tear gas and water cannon to try to disperse the demonstrators. Demonstrators took to streets across a number of major US cities, demanding an end to the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to pursue the Palestinian militant group for as long as necessary. “Fire will be met with fire,” Netanyahu said in a video address late Saturday night. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and carrying out a policy of “apartheid” in Jerusalem.

About the Israel-Palestine conflict:

The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the last week. Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court’s decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. Israeli warplanes on Saturday destroyed a building in Gaza City with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the American Associated Press.

(With agency inputs)