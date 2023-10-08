Home

News

Israel-Palestine Conflict First Hand Experience: ‘We Are Unquestionably United In Knowing….Together We Stand Against Any Threat’

Israel-Palestine Conflict First Hand Experience: ‘We Are Unquestionably United In Knowing….Together We Stand Against Any Threat’

Israel Palestine Conflict has been worsening with every passing hour. Read an exclusve insight into the lives and experiences of a resident of Israel, during these horrific times and know what she has to say on it..

Israel Palestine Conflict (Photo Courtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: Israel and Palestine have been at the opposite ends with respect to diplomatic relations for decades and have had a conflict with each other for years; On October 7 2023, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip by firing five thousand rockets causing mass declaration. Israel declared ‘War’ on Palestine and the Israel-Palestine Conflict took a new, devastating turn; according to latest reports, till now, more than 300 people have lost their lives and as many as 1,590 people have been wounded, a lot of them are serious. During these horrific times, we have exclusively got a first-hand experience or account of a resident of Tel Aviv, Israel, who has spoken about the situation in the country, the atrocities thay they have been facing, what is happening in the shelter rooms and what is their condition now. The survivor, who requested to remain anonymous due to security reasons, has given a personal account of her experience in Israel during the ongoing Israel-Palestine War..

Trending Now

Hundreds Murdered, Thousands Injured And Many Critical

The Israel resident says that the dimensions of this shocking horror, perhaps the biggest terror attack in history, are unimaginable. Hundreds murdered and thousands injured, many in critical state. Searches are continuously going on, miles around the controversial Gaza Strip, for wounded survivors and bodies of those who have lost their lives. Dozens of hostages, mostly civilians of all ages.

You may like to read

Conditions Of Shelter Rooms And City During Attack

The resident of Tel Aviv, Israel has said, “All through yesterday we heard the petrifying whispering calls from mothers and children hiding in locked shelter rooms, with terrorists in their homes trying to break in, and burning the houses around them. We heard courageous stories of survivors from the peace nature party who hid and scrolled for hours to safety while watching their friends shot around them. Many bravery stories will be never told, as the heroes aren’t with us any more.”

Situation Better In Tel Aviv, People ‘Unquestionably United’

The survivor of the Israel-Palestine War has said that at this time the army is still fighting against terrorists in civilian areas (kibbutz) near Gaza and during the night, rockets were still attacking the citizens of southern Israel; which were being fired from Hamas. She has also said that in Tel Aviv, they passed the night with no sirens and are now allowed to go out and about. Another important thing that was said by the survivor was, “We, Israelis, are surely split in many agendas, but unquestionably united in knowing this tiny state is the only place we call home, and together we stand against any threat.”

(NOTE: The resident has requested to maintain anonymity and India.com respects that. We confirm the authenticity of this account and have all important details.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES