Israel Palestine Conflict: Death Toll From Hamas’ Attack Crosses 300, More Than 1,500 Injured; Active Battles Continue

Israel Palestine Conflict is getting more and more serious by the day and according to latest reports, the death toll in Israel after Hamas' Attack has crossed 300 and more than 1,500 are injured.

Israel Palestine War (Image_ANI)

New Delhi: In the early hours of October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas launched thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip to Israel, declaring ‘War’ between the two factions who have been on opposite ends for decades. The ‘surprise terrorist attack’ has shocked the world and there has been a huge loss of life and property in the factions at war. The death toll and number of those injured, continues to rise and active attacks are also continued. Special advisory has also been issued for Indians who are stuck in Israel and a 24-hour helpline for emergency assistance has been announced by India’s Representative Office to Palestine. Take a look at the death toll and other latest updates about the Israel-Palestine Conflict…

Hamas’ Attack On Israel: Death Toll

The death toll from the Hamas terror group’s multi-front attack on Israel has risen to more than 300, Hebrew-language media reports say, citing medical officials, as per The Times of Israel. As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously and the toll is expected to continue to rise. Various civilians as well as (Israel Defense Forces) IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza; Hamas has boasted that the number of hostages is higher than Israel knows, as per The Times of Israel.

Emergency Assistance, Advisory Announced For Indians

India’s Representative Office to Palestine has offered 24-hour emergency assistance for Indian Nationals in Palestine. The Representative Office wrote on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp:+970-59291641.”

Similarly, an advisory has also been issued for the nationals by the Indian Embassy in Israel, who requested the people to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. The advisory read, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

What Happened Between Israel-Palestine?

In case you are not aware, know what has been going on between Palestine and Israel since yesterday, October 7, 2023. At about 6:30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon. This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns. Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported. Hours later, Hamas fired rockets on Israel, again, taking the death toll to 250 and the number of injured to at least 1,104 according to latest reports.

(Inputs from ANI)

