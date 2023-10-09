Israel-Palestine Conflict: Biden Says US Will Send warships, Weapons To Israel After Hamas Attack

According to White House officials, President Biden told Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu in a call that military assistance is on its way to the country.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Biden Says US Will Send warships, Weapons to Israel After Hamas Attack.| Photo: Representative (Twitter)

Washington DC: Amid the unprecedented armed escalation between Israel and Palestine, resulting in numerous casualties and thousands wounded, the United States declared its unwavering support for Israel and closely monitored the critical situation. On Sunday, the Pentagon announced its decision to provide additional arms support to Israel and position Navy warships closer to the country. This action came in response to a massive invasion by Hamas militants, the largest in 50 years, launched on the previous day.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES