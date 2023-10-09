live

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: 260 Bodies Recovered From Music Festival in Israel

Israel-Palestine Conflict Live Updates: Joe Biden on Sunday ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel , extending Washington's unwavering support for its ally in the face of escalating attacks by Hamas.

Talking about Hamas attacks, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Richard Hecht said that it is their 9/11, adding that, they are “going to whatever needed”.

Israel-Palestine LIVE News Updates: Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas group, the US said several American citizens were killed in the surprise land-sea-air attack on Israel by the Palestine group Hamas. However, the official did not provide any further details, such as the exact number of Americans killed or their identities. In the meantime, Joe Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday, signaling Washington’s “unwavering” support for its ally in the face of escalating attacks by Hamas. Israel’s security cabinet has officially declared that the country is at war with Palestine, a day after Hamas group launched a massive attack on Israel’s southern territories via land, sea and air. More than 1000 Israelis have been killed in the conflict so far, with thousands being injured.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Check LIVE Updates

