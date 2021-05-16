Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE: The ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants entered its seventh consecutive day on Sunday. The fight escalated yesterday after an Israeli airstrike destroyed Al-Jala Tower, a multi-storey building in Gaza strip that housed the offices of media organisations like Associated Press , Al-Jazeera and a number of apartments. The Al-Jala Tower is fourth multi-storey building targeted by Israeli warplanes since Monday. Notably, the violence in the Gaza Strip is said to be the worst since 2014. It came after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem, which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes. At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza. The last clash, in 2014, claimed the lives of 70 Israelis and 2,100 Palestinians. Stay here for live updates. Also Read - Fight Between Israel Defence Forces And Palestinian Militants Intensify. Top Points



Load More