‘I Don’t Know What To Do Or Where To Go… Mommy, I Was Shot’: Mother Recalls Horrific Phone Conversation With ‘Missing’ Daughter

Israel Palestine Conflict: A mother recalls a heartbreaking conversation with her daughter who has been missing for more than a week; she talks about the phone call 'no mom should get' where her 23-year-old girl tells her that she is shot..

Israel Palestine Conflict

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict has been going on for more than a week and the continuous attacks are not expected to slow down leave alone stop, anytime soon. Apart from its political implications, the war between Israel and Palestine has destroyed families with thousands killed, many more held hostage and so many who are still ‘missing’. Families have been murdered in their houses, kids and women have been held hostage and multiple people are still untraceable. Amidst the darkness and desolation, a mother recalls the most horrific phone conversation with her ‘missing’ daughter who had gone for a party in Israel on October 7 and has still not returned after the attack of the Hamas terrorists..

‘Rockets Are Falling All Around Us.. I Don’t Know What To Do Or Where To Go’

A mother recalls a phone conversation with her daughter, who had gone for a party on October 7 and the Hamas terrorists had attacked Israel. According to ANI, “My daughter has been missing since Saturday noon. She had been to a party. At half past six, she called me, crying hysterically. She was too scared to speak. She said, ‘Rockets are falling all around us. I don’t know what to do or where to go. We don’t know where to hide. There is no shelter here’.” She further added, “We talked to her as much as we could on the phone, trying to comfort her.”

She added that her daughter tried to run away in her best friend’s car but could not succeed because of the traffic as hundreds of people were trying to flee at the same time. “We were very calm and talked to her all the time. From half past 6 until 10:58 pm, we were on the phone with her almost every minute. They were trying to escape in her best friend’s car but couldn’t succeed as people in hundreds of cars were trying to make an escape from the area of revelry at the same time. They heard guns going off around them and saw some people coming,” she added.

‘Mommy, I Was Shot’: Mother Remembers Phone Call No Mom Should Ever Get

“At 10.15 pm, I got a phone call saying, ‘Mommy, I was shot’. It’s a phone call no mom should ever get. ‘Our car was shot at, it is damaged’, she said, adding, ‘All of us are injured badly’. I thought maybe we could send, I don’t know, police or the air force to rescue them. We tried everything but nobody could get to them. We still don’t know how many terrorists infiltrated our land,” the mother of the 23-year-old said.

Israel Palestine Conflict

According to the latest update, 1,300 people have been killed and over 3600 injured in the Hamas terror attacks, reported The Jerusalem Post. As Israel continues to retaliate against Hamas, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Hamas thought Israel would break, but “We will break Hamas,” reported The Times of Israel. While holding the weekly cabinet meeting, PM Benjamin Netanyahu along with ministers stood in silence for a minute and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Hamas attack.

“Hamas thought we would break; we will break Hamas,” Netanyahu said. He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world. “We are working around the clock as a team, with a united front,” he says. “Our unity conveys a clear message to the people, the enemy, and to the world,” he added. The ministers shared a moment of silence, during which, Netanyahu said, “In memory of our brothers and sisters who were murdered in cold blood, and our heroic warriors who fell in battle.”

(Inputs from ANI)

