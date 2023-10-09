Israel-Palestine Conflict: US Says Several Americans Killed In Attack By Militant Group

US President Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday, signaling Washington's "unwavering" support for its ally in the face of escalating attacks by Hamas.

The US said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

Washington: US officials on Monday said several American citizens have been killed in the surprise land-sea-air attack on Israel by the Palestine group Hamas on Sunday. However, the officials did not provide any further details, such as the exact number of Americans killed or their identities.

“We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council was as quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” he said.

On Sunday, Joe Biden said the US stands with Israel in the face of terrorist assaults by Hamas and will make sure the country has the help its citizens need. “Today, the people of Israel are under attack orchestrated by the terrorist organization, Hamas. In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back, we’ll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” the US President said on Saturday.

A major upheaval took place in the Middle East on Saturday, when the Hamas terror group launched a “surprise attack”, firing a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel.

According to the latest developments, more than 200 people have been killed, at least 1104 people are injured and several Israelis have been held as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Biden said the world has seen appalling images, thousands of rockets in the space of hours raining down on Israeli cities.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. There’s never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering,” Biden said.

The US President said he has directed his team to remain in constant contact with leaders throughout the region including Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman the UAE as well as European partners and the Palestinian Authority.

