Israel-Palestine War: Thousands March Across UK Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

Israel-Palestine War:

Israel-Palestine-War-Update

London: Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of central London and Manchester on Saturday (March 9). In London, protesters marched towards the U.S. embassy to show support for Palestinians and Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its 154th day.

Waving placards and chanting slogans against Israel, the crowds filed past the headquarters of Britain’s intelligence service on their way to the U.S. embassy in the Nine Elms district of the capital.

The crowd was large enough to more than fill the wide 1.7 kilometre road from central London to the River Thames. One Reuters reporter on site estimated the crowd at around 30,000.

A similar march took place in Manchester, with protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

