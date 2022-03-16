New Delhi: Israel said it recorded two cases of new COVID variant which is “still unknown” around the world. Israel’s health ministry said the two cases of the new strain recorded was a combination of two sub-variants of the Omicron version of COVID – BA.1 and BA.2. The cases were recorded when two passengers, who landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, tested positive for the new strain.Also Read - Here’s How to Register For Vaccine Drive For Kids in 12-14 Years Age Group | Step-by-step Guide Here

However, the two patients infected with the new COVID variant suffered from “mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy”. Also Read - After China, Now South Korea Faces Severe Covid Outbreak; Records 4,00,000 New Infections

“This variant is still unknown around the world. The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response,” Israel’s health ministry said in a statement, news agency AFP reported. Also Read - Pfizer Asks US to Allow 4th COVID Vaccine Dose for Seniors

Earlier, Israel recorded the first case of “Florona” disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and Influenza. According to reports, the first case of Florona was detected after a pregnant woman was infected with the disease. The woman, who was infected with florona, was not vaccinated as per a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, according to Hindusthan Times. The ‘Florona disease’ is reportedly a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, Arab News stated, according to a report by news agency ANI. Florona is not a new variant of COVID-19.