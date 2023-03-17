Home

News

World

Israel Reports 2 Cases Of Unidentified COVID Variant: Check Symptoms, More Details Here

Israel Reports 2 Cases Of Unidentified COVID Variant: Check Symptoms, More Details Here

Two unidentified COVID variants were reported by Israel's health ministry. The new variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 variants, the report stated.

The two new cases were reported after RT-PCR test was carried out at Ben-Gurion International airport.

New Delhi: Two unidentified COVID variants were reported by Israel’s health ministry, as per a report by Haaretz. This new variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 variants, the report stated. The two new cases were reported after RT-PCR test was carried out at Ben-Gurion International airport.

2 new unidentified COVID variant cases: Symptoms

The health ministry said patients had reported symptoms like headaches, muscle aches and fever. The patients, in their 30s, did not require to be hospitalised.

You may like to read

Muscle aches

Fever

Headaches

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.