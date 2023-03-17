Israel Reports 2 Cases Of Unidentified COVID Variant: Check Symptoms, More Details Here
Two unidentified COVID variants were reported by Israel's health ministry. The new variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 variants, the report stated.
New Delhi: Two unidentified COVID variants were reported by Israel’s health ministry, as per a report by Haaretz. This new variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 variants, the report stated. The two new cases were reported after RT-PCR test was carried out at Ben-Gurion International airport.
2 new unidentified COVID variant cases: Symptoms
The health ministry said patients had reported symptoms like headaches, muscle aches and fever. The patients, in their 30s, did not require to be hospitalised.
- Muscle aches
- Fever
- Headaches
