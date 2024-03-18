Israel Sees Decrease in Job Vacancies: Central Bureau of Statistics Report

Israel- Hamas War: Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported on the number of job vacancies in the country for the period of December 2023 to February 2024. According to the data showed changes compared to the period that came before the beginning of the Iron Swords War against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The Seasonally adjusted data for February 2024 is as follows:-

There was a decrease in the number of job vacancies in February after the sharp increase recorded in the previous month – 120, 464 in February compared to 124,398 in January 2024.

According to the news agency ANI report, CBS reported a moderate decrease in the rate of vacancies – 3.95 compared to 4.05 in January 2024.

The number of vacancies in February 2024 compared to September 2023 (seasonally adjusted) While the construction and hospitality and food sectors are concerned, there was a significant increase in the number of vacancies in February in comparison to the situation before the war in Gaza – in September 2023. In those months there was also a sharp decrease in the number employed in these industries.

Speaking majorly of the industrial and information and communication sectors, there was a moderate increase in the number of vacancies compared to the estimate from before the war.

There was a decrease in the number of vacancies compared to this estimate before the war in the transport and transportation services sector. (With Inputs From ANI)

