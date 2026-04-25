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Israel takes major step to counter Iran, brings in BARAK MX, can intercept aerial threats like fighter aircraft, its range is...

Israel takes major step to counter Iran, brings in BARAK MX, can intercept aerial threats like fighter aircraft, its range is…

Israel has delivered its powerful Barak MX air defense system to the NATO member country. India successfully used the Barak system during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Israel takes major step to counter Iran, brings in BARAK MX, can intercept aerial threats like fighter aircraft, its range is... (AI image)

Amid tensions with Iran, Israel has successfully completed a major arms delivery, demonstrating the strength of the Israeli defense industry. Israel delivered an advanced BARAK MX air defense system to Slovakia. This delivery was made under a 560 million euro agreement signed between the two countries in 2024. Significantly, despite being embroiled in a war with Iran, Israel made this delivery ahead of schedule, which also includes training and operational support for the Slovak army.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described this deal with Slovakia as a milestone in the areas of security and industrial cooperation. He said that this system demonstrates the strength of Israel’s defense industry and the growing global demand for its technology. India also possesses the Barak missile defense system, which was successfully used during Operation Sindoor.

Slovakia deployed its first battery

Slovakia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the arrival of the first battery, saying it has already been deployed to an undisclosed location. It is expected to be fully operational in the coming weeks. The ministry added that training of Slovak personnel is ongoing. Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Rábor Kolináček, called the deployment an important step toward strengthening the country’s air defenses and integrating them with NATO standards.

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When Barak missile system saved Delhi

The Barak air defense system played a key role in India’s defense during last year’s military confrontation with Pakistan. Following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor in May, Pakistan launched attacks on several Indian territories. At that time, Pakistan targeted New Delhi, but the Indian Air Force’s Sirsa unit thwarted the attack.

On May 10, 2025, the Indian Army announced that it had thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to target Delhi. Pakistan used a Fatah-II ballistic missile for the attack. The Pakistani missile was neutralized by an Indian Air Force unit stationed in Sirsa, Haryana. This unit used the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system to destroy the Pakistani missile.

What is Israel’s BARAK MX air defense?

The Barak MX air defense system has been developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.

It is a medium-range multi-layered air defense system.

It is designed to intercept a variety of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The Barak MX system is equipped with three types of interceptor missiles, with ranges of 35, 70 and 150 kilometres.

It uses advanced radar systems to detect and track enemy weapons.

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