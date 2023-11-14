Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Israel Takes Over Gaza Parliament Building As Ongoing War With Hamas Enters Sixth Week

Israel Takes Over Gaza Parliament Building As Ongoing War With Hamas Enters Sixth Week

Israel Hamas War enters its sixth week and the destruction and loss of lives continues. Amid the ongoing war, Israel has now taken over the Parliament Building of Gaza.

Published: November 14, 2023 12:02 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava | Edited by Ananya Srivastava

Israel Takes Over Gaza Parliament Building (Social Media)
Israel Takes Over Gaza Parliament Building (Social Media)

New Delhi: Israel Takes Over Gaza Parliament Building As Ongoing War With Hamas Enters Sixth Week

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.