Israel to honour Captain Smit Machar, who prevented attempted hijacking of Flydubai Flight 1073, with bravery award

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced a civilian bravery award for Captain Smit Machar, the Indian pilot who prevented the attempted hijacking of Flydubai Flight 1073. Machar is now recovering in Abu Dhabi.

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Israel to honour Captain Smit Machar, who prevented the attempted hijacking of Flydubai Flight 1073, with bravery award (File)

Israel will honor Captain Smit Machar, who prevented the hijacking of a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. Israeli President Isaac Herzog honored the heroes of the incident on Thursday. He presented the Presidential Medal of Civil Valor in Jerusalem to six Israeli citizens: Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr. Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan, and Or Pardilov, who played a key role in stopping the attacker.

On the same occasion, Herzog announced the same award for Indian pilot Captain Smit Machhar . He stated that Machhar’s courage, bravery, and professionalism averted a major disaster. He would receive the honor after Machhar recovers. Herzog also wished Machhar a speedy recovery.

The plane was carrying approximately 174 passengers, mostly Israeli citizens. During the flight, a sudden attack occurred in the cockpit. Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Captain Smit Machar with a crash axe. His intention was to seize control of the plane and crash it. The plane began a rapid descent, losing thousands of feet of altitude within seconds. The passengers panicked, and the situation became extremely dangerous.

Captain Smit Machar was seriously injured. Yet, he remained resolute. Even in his wounded state, he attempted to open the cockpit door and succeeded, allowing passengers to enter. Six Israeli citizens overpowered the attacker. With the help of other pilots on board, the situation was brought under control. The plane landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The incident is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack. Machar’s bravery and professional skills saved hundreds of lives.

During investigation it was revealed that an Hamam al-Hamami and FlyDubai co-pilot intended to crash the plane he was flying on September 30 to avenge Israel’s actions against Gaza. In other words, Hamam was on a suicide mission on September 30.

Captain Smit Machar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. He is recovering. The Indian Foreign Ministry has also confirmed his improvement. Following the incident, several leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hailed Machar as a hero. This has become another example of the strong ties between India and Israel. This honor belongs not to just one person, but to all those who worked together to save the plane. Machar’s bravery has become a topic of discussion worldwide. Everyone is eagerly awaiting his recovery and the felicitation ceremony.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the indomitable courage and bravery of Captain Smit Machar, the pilot of the Flydubai flight. The Indian pilot, Smit Machar, is being praised worldwide.