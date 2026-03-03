Israel-US war on Iran Live Updates: Donald Trump warns Iran about larger strikes, fire at US embassy in Riyadh after drone attack

  • Home
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating an urgent need to strike the country.

Israel-US war on Iran: A fire reportedly broke out at the US embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after a blast. According to a Reuters report, loud explosions were heard and clouds of smoke were seen in the city’s diplomatic quarter, home to foreign embassies in the capital and residences of foreign diplomats. “I heard two explosions followed by smoke rising over the quarter,” a resident said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has said Iran was building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating an urgent need to strike the country. “They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months,” Netanyahu told Fox News on Monday. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said that the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, according to initial estimates, and caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.

Live Updates

  • Mar 3, 2026 8:26 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: Kuwait has intercepted 178 ballistic missiles and 384 drones since the latest conflict began, according to state media Kuwait News Agency, citing the country’s ministry of defense.

  • Mar 3, 2026 8:15 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: There are reports of damage to religious buildings and homes in the last 24 hours. Among them, a mosque in Karaj, a city near Tehran, several residential buildings, a governor’s office in the south of the capital, and the Shahid Bahonar Pier in Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz, according to the group.

  • Mar 3, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: A siren was sounded in Bahrain early on Tuesday, the country’s Interior Ministry said. “The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry wrote on X.

  • Mar 3, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: More than 700 people have been killed in Iran since the war began on Saturday, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

  • Mar 3, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: The Israeli military said it is striking Hezbollah command centers and weapons storage facilities in the Lebanese capital. It follows Hezbollah firing missiles and drones at a military base in Israel “in revenge” for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

  • Mar 3, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Israel-US war on Iran Live: The US State Department urged US citizens to depart immediately from countries throughout the Middle East “due to serious safety risks.”

