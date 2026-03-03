Home

Israel-US war on Iran Live Updates: Donald Trump warns Iran about larger strikes, fire at US embassy in Riyadh after drone attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating an urgent need to strike the country.

Israel-US war on Iran: A fire reportedly broke out at the US embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after a blast. According to a Reuters report, loud explosions were heard and clouds of smoke were seen in the city’s diplomatic quarter, home to foreign embassies in the capital and residences of foreign diplomats. “I heard two explosions followed by smoke rising over the quarter,” a resident said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has said Iran was building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating an urgent need to strike the country. “They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months,” Netanyahu told Fox News on Monday. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said that the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, according to initial estimates, and caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.

