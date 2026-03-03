Israel, US Attack Iran: PM Benjamin Netanyahu claims war aims ‘to save the world’, praises Donald Trump

Home

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran's nuclear program is a threat to the world and his country’s actions are aimed not only at defending itself but also at safeguarding global security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) stated that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to the entire world and his country’s actions are not just focused on defending itself but also on safeguarding global security. He framed the ongoing conflict as a global mission to neutralise a nuclear-capable Tehran. While visiting a site of an Iranian missile strike in Jerusalem, he slammed the Iranian leadership for deliberately targeting civilians.

What Did Benjamin Netanyahu Say?

While interacting with media, the Israel PM said, “This is the third day of Operation Roaring Lion, the operation the Israeli army and the state of Israel set out to, with our great friends, the United States of America and President Trump, to thwart existential threats to Israel and great threats to America and the entire world.”

The Prime Minister’s visit to the bombarded site was intended to highlight the contrasting military strategies of the two warring sides. He accused the Iranian leadership of deliberately targeting non-combatants, while maintaining that the joint forces were focused on the regime’s infrastructure.

“When I stand here in a place that was bombarded by the terrorists in Tehran against innocent civilians, you see the difference. The tyrants of Tehran target civilians. We target the tyrants of Tehran to protect civilians,” he said.

Netanyahu Warns IRGC’s Regional Aggression Signals Broader Threat to US, Europe

Expanding on the scope of the threat, Netanyahu argued that the IRGC’s regional aggression is merely a precursor to a wider campaign against Western powers, noting that the regime’s rhetoric has always extended beyond the borders of Israel.

“I’ve said for many years that they threaten not only Israel but also America. They chant death to Israel, death to America. That’s their ultimate target. But I said that they would also target those in between, that they would target Europe. They did,” the Prime Minister remarked.

(with ANI inputs)

