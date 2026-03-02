Home

Israel uses much-anticipated Iron Beam system to shoot down Hezbollah rockets and missiles; Watch video

The Israeli Air Force launched a massive bombing raid on several Hezbollah bases in Lebanon.

This system will further enhance Israe’s air defence capabilities.

New Delhi: Israel, for the first time, has shot down a rocket with laser light. The Iron Beam, which has been in discussion for several years, has finally succeeded. Hezbollah launched a fierce attack on Israel from Lebanon late last night. During this, rocket and missile attacks were launched, and Israel activated Iron Beam for the first time to intercept them. This has proven its ability to intercept rockets on the battlefield. Israel has also released a video of the Iron Beam intercepting a rocket, demonstrating its technological prowess.

⚡HISTORIC: For the first time ever, Israel used the Iron Beam to intercept rockets fired by Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/DU63REU22k — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 2, 2026

Hezbollah fires rockets and missiles into Israel

Hezbollah previously used cheap rockets and missiles, and intercepting them cost Israel a fortune. Interceptor missiles are expensive to manufacture. But now, for less than $2, Iron Beam is intercepting rockets and missiles. Following Khamenei’s death, Hezbollah in Lebanon angrily attacked Israel. Following this, the Israeli Air Force launched a massive bombing raid on several Hezbollah bases in Lebanon.

Iron Beam used first time on battlefield

A video released by the Israeli War Room demonstrates the capabilities of the Iron Beam, which has been described as Tel Aviv’s “new era of warfare” defense system. The footage shows Hezbollah missiles illuminating the night sky and then being destroyed by the Iron Beam. The Israeli War Room stated that this is the first time the Iron Beam has been used on the battlefield. In addition to modern Iron Beam technology, Israel also relies on its renowned Iron Dome defense system, which is a key pillar of its air defense network and a symbol of the country’s military innovation.

How does Iron Beam work?

Israel this week signed contracts worth more than $500 million with domestic defense companies Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems to expand production of the Iron Beam air defense system. According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, Iron Beam, developed alongside Iron Dome, is designed to neutralize a variety of aerial threats, including missiles, drones, rockets, and mortars.

Israeli officials say this technology could usher in a “new era of warfare.” Iron Beam took more than 10 years to develop. It was first demonstrated in 2014 and declared operational in September after completing development and final testing. It was delivered to the Israeli army last December.

This system will further enhance Israel’s air defence capabilities as it is designed to intercept small projectiles, leaving larger, more complex threats to be handled by more powerful missile-based systems like David’s Sling and Arrow missile defense systems.

