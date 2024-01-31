Home

Israel vs Israel Amid Ongoing War With Hamas? National Security Minister Threatens To Topple Govt – Here’s Why

Has the Israel Hamas War now changed into an 'Israel vs Israel' Conflict? Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to topple the government if...

National Security Minister of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir

New Delhi: The Israel Hamas War has been going on for more than three months now and the devastating attacks do not seem to stop. The ongoing Israel Palestine Conflict turned into the deadly Israel Hamas War when the latter fired 5000 rockets from Gaza to Israel on October 7, 2023; Israel immediately decided to counter-attack and since then, the war has not stopped. Thousands of lives, on both sides of the war have been lost including women and children; despite objections from other countries and international organisations, the war has continued. However, there have been a few ‘pauses’ in the war for the release of hostages from both sides. But now it seems that the ‘Israel Hamas War’ is turning into an ‘Israel vs Israel’ War with the passing time as the National Security Minister of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to topple the government. Know the reason behind it…

Israel’s National Security Minister Threatens To Topple Govt

As mentioned earlier, Israel’s National Security Minister, Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened on Tuesday to bring down the government if it reaches a “reckless” hostage deal with Hamas. His tweet came amid apparent progress on an agreement to free the 136 captives remaining in Gaza whom the terrorist group abducted during its October 7 attack on communities near the Strip.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid Responds

In an apparent response to Ben-Gvir’s tweet, opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X that his Yesh Atid Party and its 24 Knesset members would give the government full backing for a deal to free the hostages. “In the last 116 days, I met with dozens of families of abductees. I promised them and I repeat my promise: We will give the government a safety net for any deal that will return the abductees to their homes and families. This is our commitment to the abductees and their families, this is our commitment,” Lapid wrote in a lengthy series of tweets.

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh On Peace Talks

Qatar-based Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the terrorist group would study a proposal received from negotiations between the interested parties in Paris on Sunday, adding that he would visit Cairo for talks on the initiative. Haniyeh said that the priority for Hamas is an end to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and a withdrawal of all troops from the coastal enclave. The demand to end the war runs counter to Israel’s stated goal of destroying the terrorist group. On the other hand, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has ‘defined’ the Paris meeting as ‘constructive’. However, “there are still significant gaps which the sides will continue to discuss at additional mutual meetings to be held this week.”

Qatari and Egyptians Mediators brought togeter Mossad Chief David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar and the Israel Defense Forces’ point man Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon for hostage negotiations at the Paris Talks. To mediate the meeting, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Abbas Kamel, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, and CIA Director William Burns were also present.

What Is The New Israel Hamas Hostage Deal?

Various unconfirmed reports say that this new agreement would include the release of more than 100 hostages and there might be a ceasefire of two months; prison sentences of unspecified number of Palestinian terrorists would be commuted and amount of humanitarian aid being brought to the Gaza Strip would be increased by Israel.

(Inputs from ANI)

