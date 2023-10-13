Hamas Calls For Protests In Jerusalem, West Bank Today As War With Israel Intensifies

Hamas has urged Palestinians to march to East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and confront the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing ‘war’ between the Israeli Army and Hamas militants, Gaza’s ruling militants have called on the people of Palestine to stage a protest on Friday against Israel’s bombardment of the enclave. The militant group has urged Palestinians to march to East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and confront the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The Gaza violence has sparked renewed tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least 34 Palestinians during clashes since the Hamas attack last Saturday, as reported by Palestinian officials.

In a statement advocating for a “general mobilization,” Hamas has called on Palestinians to demonstrate within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. This compound, one of the Middle East’s most volatile holy sites, is where Muslims gather for their significant weekly prayers on Fridays.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound holds the distinction of being Islam’s third holiest site, following Mecca and Medina, and it is also of great significance to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. Previous clashes within this compound played a pivotal role in triggering the Israel-Gaza conflict that occurred in May 2021.

Hamas militants and leaders requested Palestinians in the West Bank to “demonstrate, mobilize and clash” with Israeli security forces.

Israel’s military, which is fighting with militants over its northern border in Syria and Lebanon, had no immediate comment on it.

