Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF base and met soldiers from 636th Field Intelligence Unit.

Israel Will Go Into Rafah: PM Benjamin Netanyahu Tells Soldiers

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) base on Thursday and met soldiers from the 636th Field Intelligence Unit. Unit Commander Lt-Col G informed PM Netanyahu about the effort of his soldiers of the biggest battalion in the IDF – both the combat intelligence soldiers and the work of the field observers. The Israeli PM also talked with the soldiers and reviewed an exhibition of the unit’s field intelligence and combat equipment. The soldiers told him about their activity in the fighting in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria.

“The development of your work is very impressive,” he told them. “It greatly assists the combat forces and it strikes the enemy. In effect, you are the eyes of the fighting force, and this gives a tremendous advantage.”

Netanyahu told them their mission to rescue the hostages and win the war is “sacred” and that Israel is “determined to win – to achieve total victory.”

The Prime Minister added that he rejects the international pressure not to enter the city of Rafah saying,

“I will continue to reject the pressure. We will enter Rafah. We will complete the elimination of Hamas’s battalions. We will restore security and we will bring total victory for the people of Israel and State of Israel.”

