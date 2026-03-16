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Israel will not use nuclear weapons in this war, says Trump; Claims Irans navy and air force are completely destroyed

‘Israel will not use nuclear weapons in this war’, says Trump; Claims Iran’s navy and air force are ‘completely destroyed’

Trump stated that 30 mine-laying vessels have been destroyed.

Trump noted that several countries have indicated their desire to remain neutral in this conflict.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has made a major claim regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran. Trump stated that for the past few days, military operations against Iran have been proceeding with full force, and the US military has targeted more than 7,000 sites so far.

US targets commercial and military installations: Trump

According to Trump, these attacks have primarily targeted commercial and military installations. Just today, March 16, three such sites in Iran, where missiles and drones were being manufactured, were struck.

Continuous operations by the US military remain underway in the Strait of Hormuz region. Trump stated that 30 mine-laying vessels have been destroyed. However, it remains entirely unclear whether mines were, in fact, being laid in the Hormuz region.

Several countries want to remain neutral: Trump

Trump noted that several countries have indicated their desire to remain neutral in this conflict.

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Furthermore, Trump claimed that Iran’s military strength has been significantly diminished. He asserted that, following US military actions, Iran’s overall military capability has been substantially weakened.

Trump reported that a decline of approximately 90 per cent has been observed in ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran, and a drop of about 95 per cent in its drone attacks. Donald Trump has characterized Iran as a “paper tiger.”

Israel will not use nuclear weapons: Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that shipowners in the Strait of Hormuz are currently avoiding taking risks. The mere apprehension that mines might be present there is proving sufficient to keep vessels at bay. Meanwhile, Trump noted that the United States does not need oil.

Trump also mentioned that conflicting reports are emerging regarding Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Some sources claim he has been critically injured; others allege that he has lost a leg; while still others assert that he has died. Trump remarked that not a single source suggests he is in good health. Furthermore, Trump stated that Israel would not use nuclear weapons during the war. According to Trump, Iran now wishes to move towards an agreement through negotiations.

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