Home

News

EXCLUSIVE: Sleepless Nights Amid Missile Attacks, Stuck At 8th Floor, ‘Staircase Our Heaven’, Woman Narrates War-Torn Israel’s Ground Reality

EXCLUSIVE: Sleepless Nights Amid Missile Attacks, Stuck At 8th Floor, ‘Staircase Our Heaven’, Woman Narrates War-Torn Israel’s Ground Reality

A woman living in Tel Aviv, narrates the nation's ground reality amidst the raging Israel-Palestine War. She talks about her exhausting, sleepless nights where she cannot sleep because of the continuous missile attacks and how the 'staircase is her heaven'..

exclusive ground reality of Israel

New Delhi: The Israel-Palestine Conflict has been going on for decades but a couple of days ago, it took the shape of a ‘War’ when the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas fired about 5,000 missiles on Israel from the Gaza Strip, triggering loss of both life and property. Attacks have been going on from both factions on each other’s territories, killing more than 1,000 people up till now. Women are being killed and their corpses being paraded naked. People are being kidnapped and held hostage amid mass destruction in the ‘war-zone’. Amidst the raging war, a woman living in Tel Aviv, Israel has shared the ground reality as to how she is passing through sleepless nights with missiles being fired and how the ‘staircase is her heaven’ during these unimaginably hard times. Here’s what she said about her situation in the war torn Israel.

Trending Now

‘Sleepless Nights Amid Missiles Attack, Stuck At 8th Floor…’

The lady living in Israel, who has requested anonymity due to security reasons, has been narrating her situation in Tel Aviv, the ground-reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict. She says that everyone is very tired but cannot sleep because of the missile attacks. In her words, “We’re so tired, exhausted, but can’t go to bed since there’s missiles attacking our homes again. Since we live on the 8th floor, we can’t get to the underground shelter on time, so our secure area is the main staircase.”

You may like to read

‘The Dimensions Of This Horror Are Just Revealing…’

The condition in Tel Aviv is not very good and the locals believe that the dimensions of this horror are just revealing. The woman in Israel further says, “We have our neighbors around us to keep us company. Some of them in their 80s, some very ill. It seems this won’t end soon. We have to stay resilient. The dimensions of this horror are just revealing and it’s not the end of it.”

‘Parents Looking For Their Children, Not Knowing If They’re Alive…’

The lady has also told us how she is keeping herself safe, the plight of the people there.. from children to 80-year-olds and what does their daily routine look like. She says, “Between sirens we take very quick showers and run often to bathroom, to be prepared. We have a bag by the door with water, energy snacks, chargers and medications. There are Israelis in much worse state: Parents looking for their off-springs, not knowing whether they’re alive, kept hostage or tortured.”

Hundreds Murdered, Thousands Injured And Many Critical

The Israeli resident also narrated her ordeal on October8, when she said that the dimensions of this shocking horror, perhaps the biggest terror attack in history, are unimaginable. Hundreds murdered and thousands injured, many in critical state. Searches are continuously going on, miles around the controversial Gaza Strip, for wounded survivors and bodies of those who have lost their lives. Dozens of hostages, mostly civilians of all ages.

Conditions Of Shelter Rooms And City During Attack

The resident of Tel Aviv, Israel had also said, “All through yesterday we heard the petrifying whispering calls from mothers and children hiding in locked shelter rooms, with terrorists in their homes trying to break in, and burning the houses around them. We heard courageous stories of survivors from the peace nature party who hid and scrolled for hours to safety while watching their friends shot around them. Many bravery stories will be never told, as the heroes aren’t with us any more.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES