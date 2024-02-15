By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israeli air strikes pound Hezbollah
Israeli warplanes have targeted Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon, including rocket launching positions, military buildings, and infrastructure in Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh, and Taybeh overnight
Tel Aviv: Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon in recent hours.
The strikes targeted rocket launching positions, military buildings and terror infrastructure in the areas of Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh.
Other Hezbollah sites were struck in the area of Taybeh overnight.
