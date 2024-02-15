Israeli air strikes pound Hezbollah

Israeli warplanes have targeted Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon, including rocket launching positions, military buildings, and infrastructure in Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh, and Taybeh overnight

Representative Image

Tel Aviv: Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon in recent hours.

The strikes targeted rocket launching positions, military buildings and terror infrastructure in the areas of Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh.

Other Hezbollah sites were struck in the area of Taybeh overnight.

