Top Recommended Stories

Israeli air strikes pound Hezbollah

Israeli warplanes have targeted Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon, including rocket launching positions, military buildings, and infrastructure in Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh, and Taybeh overnight

Published: February 15, 2024 11:16 PM IST

By ANI

Israeli air strikes pound Hezbollah
Representative Image

Tel Aviv: Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon in recent hours.
The strikes targeted rocket launching positions, military buildings and terror infrastructure in the areas of Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh.
Other Hezbollah sites were struck in the area of Taybeh overnight.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.