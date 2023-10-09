Israeli Child Killed By Hamas Terrorists In Front Of Siblings, Parents; Disturbing Video Emerges

Israel-Palestine Conflict: The video showed the parents consoling their children, asking them to lie down on the floor as gunshots can be heard in the background.

The mother in the video was seen struggling to accept her daughter's death, saying "It didn't happen", while an armed man appears on camera.

Jerusalem: In a heart-wrenching video that has gone viral on social media showed an Israeli family being held hostage by armed members of the Hamas group. The video shared widely on social media showed a family struggling to free themselves from the Hamas terrorists after they seemingly execute one of the young girls in the family.

The couple, along with their minor son and daughter, was seen sitting on the floor in distress. The son was heard asking his father about the blood on his hands, to which his sister responds with, “I wanted her to stay alive. My sister is dead,” referring to the execution of her sibling.

Watch Video Here

If you really want to know what happened in Israel, watch this: the most painful video I’ve seen yet. Terrified Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas terrorists after they killed one of the sisters of the little girl. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oHRxZddq9N — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 8, 2023

The video showed the parents consoling their children, asking them to lie down on the floor as gunshots can be heard in the background. In the meantime, another man appears in the video, his face obscured, but an assault gun hung on his shoulder and a magazine clearly visible in the frame.

This particular video is making rounds on social media with several users reacting to the horrors of the ongoing war.

From the fresh war broke out between Israel and Palestine, social media is flooded with graphic visuals and video depicting injured Israeli soldiers and civilians, forcibly taken by Hamas terrorists in their vehicles.

In the meantime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with the US President Joe Biden who showed his unconditional support to his country.

Taking to X, Israel’s PMO informed about the conversation saying, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with US President Joe Biden, in continuation of their conversation last night. President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel.”

Earlier, PM Netanyahu also spoke with other world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who also supported the Israeli side for defending its country.

Israel PMO shared on X, “Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, all of whom expressed unreserved support for Israel’s right to defend itself as necessary.”

As per the Israel PM office, PM Netanyahu appointed Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch as coordinator for the captives and the missing and all government ministries will carry out his directives on this issue.

