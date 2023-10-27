Israeli Envoy Plays Horrifying Hamas Attack Video At UN, Says War Against Hamas, Not Palestinians

Israel's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan showed a video of brutality of Hamas militants on an agriculture worker from Thailand.

Israeli Envoy Plays Horrifying Hamas Attack Video At UN, Says War Against Hamas, Not Palestinians. | Photo: ANI

New York: Israel’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan shocked the 193 UNGA members on Thursday when he showed a video that, according to him, showed a Hamas fighter attempting to decapitate a man with a garden tool during the militants’ attack on Israel on October 7. Erdan informed the members that the victim seen in the video was not Israeli or Jewish, but an agricultural worker from Thailand. “One can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the man’s neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him,” Erdan said at the UN podium.

Trending Now

Notably, the UN General Assembly began a two-day meeting on the Middle East yesterday. The assembly is set to vote today on a resolution drafted by Arab states regarding a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

You may like to read

“The October 7th Massacre and what ensued has nothing to do with the Palestinians, nothing. It has nothing to do with the Arab-Israeli conflict or the Palestinian question. This is not a war with the Palestinians. Israel is at war with the genocidal jihadist Hamas terror organization only. It is the law-abiding democracy of Israel against modern-day Nazis,” Erdan said adding that Hamas has only one goal, which is to murder every single Jew.

Israeli Diplomats Placed Print Outs With QR Code At Members’ Seat

Each seat in the United Nations headquarters hall with a printout with a QR code titled “Free Gaza from Hamas, scan to see Hamas’ atrocities,” placed there by Israeli diplomats. The QR code linked to a collection of photos and videos from the October 7 attack.

Israel Vowed To Eliminate Hamas

In response to the attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 people, Israel has declared its intent to eliminate Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza. Israel has conducted airstrikes on Gaza, enforced a blockade on the territory, and is preparing for a ground invasion. According to Palestinian authorities, the conflict has resulted in more than 7,000 casualties.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Accused Israel

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who was speaking on behalf of Arab states, accused Israel of “making Gaza a perpetual hell on earth – the trauma will haunt generations to come,” adding that the impact on Palestinian civilians was immense.

“I don’t have videos to show you, we respect the dead too much,” Safadi said.

Palestinian UN Envoy Said Some Countries Applying Double Standard

Advocating for a ceasefire, Palestinian UN representative Riyad Mansour asserted that some nations, which he chose not to identify, were applying an evident double standard.

“How can representatives of states explain how horrible it is that 1,000 Israelis were killed, and not feel the same outrage when 1,000 Palestinians are now killed every single day?” Mansour asked the assembly. “Why not feel a sense of urgency to end their killing?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.