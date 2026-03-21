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Israeli F-16 shot down by Irans modern air defense systems, claims IRGC

Israeli F-16 shot down by Iran’s modern air defense systems, claims IRGC

There are reports of a total of 16 US military aircraft being damaged or destroyed during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Representational image/AI generated

New Delhi: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have claimed that a third enemy fighter jet, an Israeli F-16, was shot down by the modern air defense systems of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force in central Iran at 3:45 AM on Saturday, 21 March 2026. The successful interception and destruction of over 200 aircraft, including drones, cruise missiles, tankers, and state-of-the-art enemy fighter jets, within the first three weeks of the conflict demonstrates the strengthening of the country’s air defense shield.

16 US military aircraft hit

According to a Bloomberg report, there are reports of a total of 16 US military aircraft being damaged or destroyed during the ongoing conflict with Iran. These primarily include 12 MQ-9 Reaper strike drones, three F-15s, and one KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft, which were either shot down or crashed. This figure also includes an F-35 fighter jet that was forced to make an emergency landing after reportedly being hit by an Iranian air defence system.

Death toll of this war

This situation prevails despite the fact that Iran lags far behind the US and Israel in terms of military expenditure. Since the outbreak of the conflict, the death toll has exceeded 1,300 in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel, and 13 US military personnel have been killed in the region. The war has also resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon and Iran. Evidently, even though Iran is sustaining heavier losses, the US and Israel are also suffering casualties and damage in this conflict.

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