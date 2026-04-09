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Israeli PM Netanyahu issues stern warning to Iran amid US-Iran ceasefire, says, Will achieve goals either by agreement or resuming fighting

Israeli PM Netanyahu issues stern warning to Iran amid US-Iran ceasefire, says, ‘Will achieve goals either by agreement or resuming fighting’

Israeli PM Netanyahu has issued a chilling warning to Iran amid US-Iran ceasefire. Read details here.

Will achieve goals either by agreement or resuming fighting' Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Iran

Israel’s continued operation in Lebanon has threatened the temporary ceasefire, with Iran accusing the US-Israel side of violating the agreement and threatening to leave the negotiations talks set to take place in Islamabad this weekend. It is to be noted that the US and Iran on Wednesday agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that the temporary ceasefire remains fragile as Tel Aviv is determined to achieve its objectives through negotiation or “resuming the fighting”.

What did Netanyahu say about achieving Israel’s goals amid the ceasefire?

Israel’s main goal is to stop Iran from enriching uranium, as Tel Aviv fears it could be used to develop nuclear weapons. During his first address to the nation after the announcement, Netanyahu warned Iran that Israeli forces are prepared to “return to combat at any moment”, signalling that war might start again if both sides do not reach an agreement. “I want to make this clear: We still have goals to complete, and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting. We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger is on the trigger,” he stated.

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Why is Israel warning of renewed fighting despite the US-Iran truce?

According to Netanyahu, the ceasefire is not the end of Israel’s campaign but a “milestone on the path to achieving all goals.”Speaking on Iran’s losses in the war, Netanyahu said, “Iran is entering negotiations battered and weaker than ever. It has committed to reopening the Strait of Hormuz after relinquishing all its preconditions. It gave up its demands for the lifting of sanctions, receiving compensation, a final end to the war, and a ceasefire in Lebanon.”

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How fragile is the current US-Iran ceasefire?

It is to be noted that Vice President JD Vance, will lead the US delegation and the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Read More: ‘Countries who need Hormuz oil must take the lead’: Trump during White House address

“’You guys are great’,” Netanyahu claimed Trump told him. “I can reassure you, Trump and I talk every day, and we smile at each other when we hear the assessments that our relations are not good,” the Israeli leader said.

The Israeli premier also vowed to continue the military operation in Lebanon against Hezbollah, claiming to have dealt a big blow to the Shi’ite faction in today’s offensive. Several commercial and residential areas in central Beirut were hit by Israeli strikes on Wednesday, hours after the ceasefire was announced with reports of more than 100 people being killed.

(With agencies Inputs)

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