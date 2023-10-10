Home

News

Horrendous! Hamas Terrorists Butcher Old Israeli Woman, Share Photos And Video On Facebook

Horrendous! Hamas Terrorists Butcher Old Israeli Woman, Share Photos And Video On Facebook

Israel Palestine Conflict: Hamas Terrorists kill an old Israeli woman and then shares photos and video of the gruesome murder on Facebook. The deceased woman's granddaughter narrates the horrific incident..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict doesn’t seem to end anytime soon with both warring factions attacking continuously. In the early hours of October 7, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist Movement fired about 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel and then soon after, Israel also retaliated after declaring ‘War’. The Israel Palestine Conflict death toll has crossed a thousand on both sides and the horrors continue. The traumatic visuals of the war have been all over social media and one such video was of an old Israeli woman, who was murdered at her home by the Hamas Terrorists and then the killing’s photos and video was shared on Facebook; the visuals of the lady’s murder were seen by the her granddaughter and this is how she came to know of the killing. Know more about this horrific incident..

Trending Now

Israeli Woman Murdered By Hamas Terrorists, Video Shared On Facebook

As mentioned earlier, an elderly Israeli woman was killed by Hamas Terrorists who had entered her home. Apart from the murder, what’s more horrific is the fact that the lady’s killing was then captured in the form of photos and video, on her mobile phone by the terrorists and later, the visuals were posted on the Facebook account of the deceased.

You may like to read

Granddaughter Of The Deceased Narrates Horrific Incident

Mor Bayder, the deceased lady’s granddaughter said that she came to know about her grandmother’s death when she opened Facebook and saw the gruesome visuals of the murder. The girl called the video as ‘the nightmare of my life’ and in a separate post remembering her grandmother, she said, ‘The pillar of my life, in my family’s life. My grandmother, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz all her life, was [killed] yesterday in a brutal murder by a terrorist in her home.’

Narrating the horrific murder in a social media post, Mor Bayder said, ‘Seven in the morning, I saw the nightmare of my life. A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out. The purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can’t make it real.’ The post can be read here.

When A German Woman’s Body Was Paraded..

This incident comes after the brutal news of a German-Israeli woman being paraded naked by Hamas Militants after killing her. The deceased woman who was a tattoo artist and was also recognised because of her tattoos, was paraded naked and a video of that was circulated on social media. The lady’s mother put out a video with an emotional appeal to the Palestinian militant group, to at least return her daughter’s body.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES