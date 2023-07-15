Home

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Faints, Rushed To Hospital

Prime Minister Netanyahu was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. (Xinhua/JINI/IANS)

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to Israel’s Sheba Hospital on Saturday, said his office adding that he was in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was being treated at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, informed his office but gave no further details.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

(With AP inputs)

