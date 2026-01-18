Israel faces major diplomatic setback after Donald Trump signals new Gaza policy, US now brings Turkey into framework, Netanyahu plans to...

Home

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has launched a scathing attack against the Netanyahu government and called the US' announcement a diplomatic failure for Israel.

New Delhi: In a significant development, tensions have emerged between Israel and the United States following President Donald Trump’s announcement on the Gaza ‘Board of Peace.’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel was not consulted about the Gaza executive board. The PMO also noted that the move was contrary to Israel’s official government policy. It is important to note the statement did not specify the exact nature of Israel’s objection, but it is believed to be related to the inclusion of officials from Turkey and Qatar on the board.

Trump’s Board of Peace includes the foreign ministers of Qatar and Turkey. Israel has opposed any role for Turkey in Gaza, and it also views Qatar as a supporter of Hamas. Meanwhile, citing U.S. officials, Israeli news channel N12 reported that Israel had not been informed in advance about the presence of Qatar and Turkey on the Gaza Board of Peace.

Talking to N12, officials said that they had not taken Netanyahu at confidence before making the structure of the executive committee. The officials clearly said, “Gaza is now our show, not his (Netanyahu’s). If he wants the Trump administration to handle Gaza, then we will do it our way.”

The Israeli PMO has said that Netanyahu has directed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After the Trump administration’s announcement, there has been an uproar in Israel. Israeli politicians have criticized the announcement of the Board of Peace.

Netanyahu under opposition attack

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has launched a scathing attack against the Netanyahu government and called the US’ announcement a diplomatic failure for Israel. He claimed that for the past year he has been warning the government that if it does not advance the Egyptian solution with the United States and the world, it will end up in Gaza with Turkey and Qatar.

He wrote on X that the Board of Peace includes Qatar and Turkey, and stressed that Gaza still has 30,000 armed Hamas fighters. He further said that after the endless bravery and sacrifices of IDF soldiers and commanders, this is a complete diplomatic failure of the Netanyahu government.

