‘Issue of terrorism important to India’: EAM S Jaishankar makes big statement on India-US ties

EAM S. Jaishankar says lack of empathy on cross-border terror impacts India-US ties amid warming US-Pakistan relations.

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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event at Asia Society, in New York, US. (PTI)

India-US relations: In a significant global development, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stated that a partner country’s lack of appreciation for India’s cross-border terrorism concerns directly impacts bilateral relations, alluding to the India-US strategic relationship. Speaking at an Asia Society event in New York following the 81st UN General Assembly session, Jaishankar noted that while India seeks an upward trajectory in its ties with Washington, persistent friction points including US-Pakistan engagements, ongoing trade disputes, and tariff revisions must be addressed pragmatically. Here are all the details you need to know about what External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said about India-US relations.

What Jaishankar said on recent US-India relations?

During a conversation moderated by former American diplomat and distinguished fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute Daniel Russel, Jaishankar was asked about US-India relations, particularly amid developments related to trade and and tariffs over the past year, and what would have to happen to put the bilateral relationship on a “better track”.

“Well, I think if I stand back and look at the relationship,… I note that much of the world has had a more difficult relationship with the US. I mean that may not be a consolation, but that’s a reality,” Jaishankar said.

He then alluded to ties between the US and Pakistan, which have seen an upswing over the past year, especially just months after the second term of the Donald Trump administration commenced in January 2025.

One of the issues “pertains to the sensitivities of each country,” Jaishankar said.

What EAM S Jaishankar said on issue of terrorism?

“What for us in India is particularly important is the issue of terrorism. That we feel that…as a country perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate, conscious policy over many, many decades,” Jaishankar said, making a reference to Pakistan.

“Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn’t enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too. That you know if… one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact of that on the relationship,” he said, referring to the ties between India and the US.

(With inputs from agencies)