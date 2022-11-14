Istanbul Blast: Bomb Attack Suspect Arrested a Day After Explosion at Istiklal Street

Istanbul blast: The bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops.

Turkish policemen secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul. (AFP photo)

Istanbul: A day after an explosion killed six people and wounded several dozens, the person responsible for the deadly attack has been arrested, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency’s English-language Twitter account.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president, Fuat Oktay, had earlier said that “a woman” was responsible for the attack, which Soylu did not immediately address on Monday.



The bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

CCTV footage shows a woman sitting on a bench for more than 40 minutes and then getting up one or two minutes before the explosion, leaving a bag or plastic bag behind, according to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details and also adding that was not certain yet.